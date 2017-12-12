Fox News Talking Point: Doug Jones Is A Lame Duck Senator

Fox News' Brit Hume claimed on the eve of Doug Jones’ (D) historic election result in Alabama that he is already a lame duck Senator.

You can't make this up, folks. And Hume wasn't the only Fox News personality echoing those sentiments.

They made sure to throw shade on Jones' incredible victory and tried to give some hope to their Trump-loving viewers.

During Fox News' Ingraham Angle, Bret Baier's Fox News all-stars cut into Laura Ingraham's program to announce that Doug Jones had won the Alabama special election.

After Chris Wallace and Dana Perino weighed in, Baier asked Brit Hume to give us his thoughts. Hume remarked that Steve Bannon's power had also been tarnished with this loss.

Baier asked, "You covered the last Democrat, Howell Heflin to win in Alabama. It's been a long time."

Hume chuckled but then had a hard time concentrating on the outcome of this election.

Brit said, "Yes, it's been quite a long time. I remember Howell Heflin well. Howell Heflin, when he was a Democrat was of a democratic breed that no longer really exists. Heflin was pretty conservative on a lot of issues and he wasn't somebody that the Democratic leadership could count on."

Then he got confused.

"I think looking at Roy Moore's record, he will be pretty much a down the line vote for things the Democratic leadership really wants."

Baier reminded him, "Doug Jones."

Hume replied, "I mean Doug Jones, I'm sorry, of course. This is not somebody that the Republicans will be easily able to win over.

He continued, "On the other hand, it seems fair to say that from day one he will be among the most vulnerable Democrats in the Senate the next time around."

Fox News had just called the election for Doug Jones a few minutes before and Hume is already throwing dirt on his monumental win.

Hume made it seem like Jones is up for reelection during the 2018 midterms, but his seat is not up until 2020. That's three years. Three years of trying to limit the damage this Republican president and Congress can do to the American people in their quest to help the rich.

Republicans keep moving the goalposts back when it comes to the term "lame duck."

They stole the Supreme Court seat away from President Obama by refusing to vote on Merrick Garland, claiming he was a lame duck president even though there was almost a full year left in his term.

Laura Ingraham then came back to host her show and interviewed Peter Doocy.

Ingraham said, "Peter, my same source in Alabama says Jones is a lame duck from day one. He has zero chance of winning in 2020. This state loves Trump.This is not an anti-Trump result. We will see how that goes."

See, Trump comes out unscathed in his massive support for the alleged pedophile Judge and Jones is basically useless as a Senator.

It's really a win-win.