Roy Moore Announces He's Running In Alabama Senate Race

Above from December 2017, Randy Rainbow sings about the last time Roy Moore ran for the Senate in Alabama, and Trump's support of him. (And also highlights one of the many times Kellyanne Conway violated the Hatch Act.)

Politico AKA "Tiger Beat on the Potomac" (thanks again, Charlie Pierce!) breathlessly tells us:

“Roy Moore, the controversial Republican judge who lost a 2017 Senate race in Alabama, will announce Thursday whether he plans to run again in 2020.“Moore’s wife, Kayla, confirmed the Thursday announcement in a statement to POLITICO and said details would be forthcoming. Earlier Tuesday, POLITICO had obtained a copy of a draft email expected to be sent to Moore’s friends, asking them to be at an event Thursday for the announcement.“ Judge has spoken with most all of you on the phone over the past few weeks and is appreciative of your warm support,” Kayla Moore wrote in the draft note. “We will be making an official announcement regarding the [Senate] race in Montgomery this Thursday” afternoon.”

One does not hold a press conference and invite your A-List donors, just to turn around a say, “Just Kidding!,” and probably not adding, “What’s your daughter wearing?”

We continue to maintain that Senator Doug Jones (D) is the luckiest man in Congress.

UPDATE: (Karoli) It's official. He made the announcement a few minutes ago.

Roy Moore says "never in the history of the nation" has there been such an "outcry of opposition" against somebody getting in a Senate race.



He bashes the @NRSC for trying to keep him out. (Not clear yet if he's in.) — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 20, 2019

ROY MOORE IS RUNNING.



"Yes, I will run for the United States Senate in 2020," he says. "Can I win? Yes, I can win." — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 20, 2019

Asked what he'll do differently now versus his 2017 Senate bid, Roy Moore says: "I would like to make more personal contact with people." — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 20, 2019

Oh, I'm sure the "personal contact" part will end well.