Doug Jones Takes The Gloves Off: 'Men Who Hurt Little Girls Should Go To Jail, Not The US Senate'

Good for you, Doug Jones.

Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones gave a barnburner of a speech earlier today, noting that “When you see me with a gun, I’ll be climbing in and out of a duck blind, not prancing around on a stage in a cowboy suit.”

He also pointed to his achievement of successfully prosecuting the KKK bombers of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham during the 1960's. It took decades to bring the killers of four young female Sunday School students to justice, and Doug Jones was the prosecutor who did it.

At the same time, Jones went straight for the allegations against Roy Moore that he pursued and in some cases molested underage girls when he was in his 30's.

"I believe that women are every bit as capable as men, and they deserve to be elected to public office. I believe that they deserve equal pay for equal work, and I damn sure believe that I have done my part to ensure that men who hurt little girls should go to jail and not the United States Senate.”

Roy Moore, of course, has participated in religiously driven "educational" projects that endorsed women staying at home and not running for elected office.

I expect a great many Alabama GOP women will do as Roy Moore suggests and just say home...on Election Day.

Keep giving him Hell, Doug.