Jeff 'Recused Himself' Sessions Ponders Alabama Senate Run

Politico, aka Tiger Beat on the Potomac (thanks Charlie Pierce!) in their morning email thingie tells us that Comrade Stupid’s former whipping boy , er, AG Jefferson Beauregard ‘Stonewall’ Sessions III is considering re-running for his old Senate Seat:

THE SENATE IS NOW IN SESSIONS? — Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is strongly considering a bid for his old Senate seat in Alabama, scoop James Arkin, Burgess and Jake Sherman. Sessions was a popular figure in the deep red state, but would be jumping into a crowded primary field as a number of candidates are already vying to take on vulnerable Democrat Sen. Doug Jones. And Sessions could face another potential obstacle: resistance from Trump, who has long harped on Sessions for recusing himself from the DOJ’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The filing deadline is Nov. 8. The dispatch: https://politi.co/367EArY .

This puts everyone on notice and will make really strange bedfellows. Will Prznint Stupid end up endorsing babysitting enthusiast Judge Roy Moore (AGAIN!) just so he doesn’t endorse Sessions?

As Dawg is my waitress, Sen. Doug Jones in he luckiest Democrat in Dixie.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors