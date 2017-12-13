Twitter Reacts To Alabama Win With Snark, Joy, Hot Takes
This woman just voted for the first time. “My eyes just burning. Ain’t nobody crying.” #ALSen pic.twitter.com/VXxBNxjB7T— Kira Lerner (@kira_lerner) December 12, 2017
RT if you think @SenJohnMcCain should withhold his vote on the tax bill until the duly elected Senator from Alabama can be seated.
— Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) December 13, 2017
Alabama is so gerrymandered that Roy Moore won 6 of its 7 congressional districts and lost
— Christmas (Bobby please come home) (@BobbyBigWheel) December 13, 2017
Susan Collins' message to Bannon on trying to primary out the middle: “Those of us who are more moderate reflect our states and, in many cases, if we don’t run it is likely that a moderate Democrat would win. So I can’t imagine the party wanting to lose more seats.” https://t.co/9H9fAAMjS9
— Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) December 13, 2017
Black Alabamians did not turn out in the numbers they did nor vote Democratic just BECAUSE they are Black.
Black Alabamians turned out in the numbers they did and voted Democratic because they UNDERSTOOD THE STAKES.
And they UNDERSTOOD THE STAKES because THEY ARE BLACK.
— Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) December 13, 2017
Well, he represents most of what King stands for, but King is right about the looks. https://t.co/dkN8kNlXWv
— Harold Itzkowitz (@HaroldItz) December 13, 2017
Dear Democratic Party,
Read this chart. Stop ignoring black voters and acting like working class white voters are the only path to victory.
Sincerely,
People who like inclusivity — and winning! https://t.co/xF9G4G86qe
— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) December 13, 2017
Fox News is VERY worried Moore’s loss means Trump might be held accountable for sexual assault https://t.co/RsDejWSTSk pic.twitter.com/VfIzkPWM1K
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) December 13, 2017
In his speech, Doug Jones wishes his wife a happy 25th anniversary and thanks Black and Latinx voters and wishes Jewish voters a happy Hanukkah and calls for the funding of CHIP and says he campaigned on decency and now all the tears of joy and relief are slipping from my eyes.
— Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) December 13, 2017
Resistance: next up is PA 18 special election in March. Check out @ConorLambPA We can do this.↓ Story continues below ↓
— Neera Tanden🖖🏼 (@neeratanden) December 13, 2017
Alabama is more evidence that the GOP needs to be worried about 2018. https://t.co/RDWVEBQ8zN
— FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) December 13, 2017
The buck never stops here. https://t.co/BKItK6GXMu
— Jesse Wegman (@jessewegman) December 13, 2017
Also: pic.twitter.com/8MY3zqjalM
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 13, 2017
— Anthony Ramos (@ARamosofficial) December 13, 2017
Along those lines, combatting voter suppression should be at the top of every Dem’s list of priorities.
— Daniel Schultz (@pastordan) December 13, 2017
Roy Moore's horse Sassy breaks her silence pic.twitter.com/tRWqp3fyLn
— JDCrowe2 (@Crowetoons) December 12, 2017
NOW:
Dems will almost certainly call for final tax vote to be delayed until Jones is seated.
If McConnell agrees -- as Dems did in 2010 when they waited for Scott Brown to be seated ahead of Obamacare vote -- tax vote could come down to Susan Collins.
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 13, 2017
It would appear @SenSchumer will be pulling out the Scott Brown election win-era McConnell health care quotes at this morning’s presser pic.twitter.com/bOm4g2qv6m
— Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) December 13, 2017
