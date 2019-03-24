Media Bites
Brit Hume Tries To Defend Trump On Twitter, Owns Himself Instead

It's like they're not even trying any more.
By Nicole Belle

I genuinely cannot wrap my head around the conservative mindset. It's almost as if they think that every day is a blank slate and no one remembers what they said yesterday that is 180 degrees opposite of what they've said today.

Case in point: Fox News' Brit Hume.

Hume made the classic fatal error of trying to take on historian (and Twitter legend) Kevin Kruse. Kruse was tweeting about the Mueller report, making a tongue-in-cheek reference to how much illegality is out in the open.

So Hume decided to play dumb. At least, I'm guessing it's playing. Maybe he really *is* just this dumb.

I've put the video above. You know what he said. Kruse started with a modicum of respect for Hume.

But Hume doubles down.

And that's when Kruse went in for the kill.

That, my friends, is what the kids these days call a self-own.

The whole thread is just a remarkable level of stupid, with Hume pretending that he isn't an idiot making a completely hypocritical defense of Donald Trump.

