Brit Hume Tries To Defend Trump On Twitter, Owns Himself Instead

I genuinely cannot wrap my head around the conservative mindset. It's almost as if they think that every day is a blank slate and no one remembers what they said yesterday that is 180 degrees opposite of what they've said today.

Case in point: Fox News' Brit Hume.

Hume made the classic fatal error of trying to take on historian (and Twitter legend) Kevin Kruse. Kruse was tweeting about the Mueller report, making a tongue-in-cheek reference to how much illegality is out in the open.

Maybe it'll have video of him telling a news anchor he specifically fired the FBI Director because he was looking into Russia's role in the campaign.



Wait, maybe him bragging about it in the Oval Office to Russian leaders?



Nah, that's crazy talk. https://t.co/L6c1RlLa7K — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 22, 2019

So Hume decided to play dumb. At least, I'm guessing it's playing. Maybe he really *is* just this dumb.

I keep seeing this claim that he told Lester Holt he fired Comey because he was “looking into Russia’s role in the campaign.” I just rewatched the relevant part of the that interview. Maybe you can find his saying that. I couldn’t. Here it is: https://t.co/tlU4q9wZV1 https://t.co/gQRVGM6hBZ — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 23, 2019

I've put the video above. You know what he said. Kruse started with a modicum of respect for Hume.

Trump told Holt he fired Comey because he was a "showboat" and not "competent" and, when asked why he thought those things about Comey, Trump specifically pointed to Comey's focus on the Russia inquiry.



Let me know if you need help reading anything else! pic.twitter.com/xRTwdShF25 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 23, 2019

But Hume doubles down.

That’s a pretty tendentious piece of extraction, and it hardly supports your claim that he fired him “because he was looking into Russia’s role in the campaign.” And Trump said he wanted the investigation seen through. — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 23, 2019

And that's when Kruse went in for the kill.

You should take your argument up with this guy, Brit. pic.twitter.com/xbKZ0M8Ga9

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 23, 2019

That, my friends, is what the kids these days call a self-own.

The whole thread is just a remarkable level of stupid, with Hume pretending that he isn't an idiot making a completely hypocritical defense of Donald Trump.