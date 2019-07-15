Brit Hume Uses Dictionary Definition Of 'Racism' To Prove Trump Is Racist

Above: Brit Hume in 2015, says Barack Obama has trouble "putting on his big boy pants and dealing with national security." Good times. Good times.

Donald Trump really pooped the bed this weekend. And it's not just him. It's also Fox News, which has encouraged racists like Donald Trump to focus their attention on non-white freshman Congresswomen. Fox regularly ramps up attacks on "The Squad" and gets old racists riled up -- it's Fox's business model. That it was the so-called president tweeting the racism makes it "newsworthy," but he's far from the only one being manipulated daily by their shite.

Trump's addiction to Fox News, and the network's role as both Trump's propagandist and Trump's advisor, in addition to Trump's lack of a filter on his racism, AND his racism: all are serious problems for the nation.

So here comes Fox News senior sage Brit Hume to tell us all that only the dictionary definition of racism should count in evaluating the so-called president's tweet.

Trump’s “go back” comments were nativist, xenophobic, counterfactul and politically stupid. But they simply do not meet the standard definition of racist, a word so recklessly flung around these days that its actual meaning is being lost. — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 15, 2019

That's the best he could come up with. Wow.

Twitter had a field day, of course.

Telling brown-skinned citizens, three of whom were born in US, to go home to their imaginary shithole countries is not racist? — Peter F. Jackson (@pjackson_nl) July 15, 2019

Ah, yes. That classic, very common person who’s nativist and xenophobic but not in any way racist. Truly they are the forgotten man — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) July 15, 2019

Hume 100% thought MLK was "problematic." — Brent (@Brent858) July 15, 2019

i love being a non-racist nativist xenophobe — mark (@kept_simple) July 15, 2019

You wouldn’t know racism if it built a tv network right behind you and had you on regularly as a featured anchor. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) July 15, 2019