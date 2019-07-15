Media Bites
Brit Hume Uses Dictionary Definition Of 'Racism' To Prove Trump Is Racist

Twitter has lots to say to Brit Hume about parsing the "technical" definition of racism.
By Frances Langum
4 years ago by Heather
Above: Brit Hume in 2015, says Barack Obama has trouble "putting on his big boy pants and dealing with national security." Good times. Good times.

Donald Trump really pooped the bed this weekend. And it's not just him. It's also Fox News, which has encouraged racists like Donald Trump to focus their attention on non-white freshman Congresswomen. Fox regularly ramps up attacks on "The Squad" and gets old racists riled up -- it's Fox's business model. That it was the so-called president tweeting the racism makes it "newsworthy," but he's far from the only one being manipulated daily by their shite.

Trump's addiction to Fox News, and the network's role as both Trump's propagandist and Trump's advisor, in addition to Trump's lack of a filter on his racism, AND his racism: all are serious problems for the nation.

So here comes Fox News senior sage Brit Hume to tell us all that only the dictionary definition of racism should count in evaluating the so-called president's tweet.

That's the best he could come up with. Wow.

Twitter had a field day, of course.

