GOP Uses Black HUD Officer As Prop To 'Prove' Trump Isn't Racist

Mark Meadows, like Trump, apparently believes that the entirety of the Black race is a monolith, and therefore he is completely confused about the fact that someone would accuse Trump of racism when he can produce one Black person who doesn't think so.
Now, let's address the fact that Meadows said, "I've talked to the president over 300 times. I've not heard one time a racist comment out of his mouth in private," and that that is also evidence that there is no way on god's green earth our president is racist. I'd like to gently suggest to the "Freedom" Caucus Chair that his understanding of what constitutes "racist" could stand to be updated.
But no one said it better than Rep. Brenda Lawrence, when it was her turn to question Cohen. She used the beginning of her five minutes to drag Meadows for his sorry, insulting display attempting to gaslight every Black person and Person of Color in that room, and the country during these hearings today.
REP. LAWRENCE: Being a Black American, and having endured the public comments of racism from the sitting president as being a Black person, I can only imagine what's being said in private. And to prop up one member of our entire race of Black people, and say that that nullifies that is TOTALLY insulting, and in this environment of expecting a president to be inclusive, and to look at his administration speaks volumes.
Elegant, concise, and biting. Just as the truth should be.
Rashida Tlaib also got in on the action, calling the act of using a black woman as a prop, racist.
This REALLY set Meadows off.
