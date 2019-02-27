GOP Uses Black HUD Officer As Prop To 'Prove' Trump Isn't Racist

Mark Meadows, like Trump, apparently believes that the entirety of the Black race is a monolith, and therefore he is completely confused about the fact that someone would accuse Trump of racism when he can produce one Black person who doesn't think so.

Meadows brings African American party planner, Lynne Patton, who worked for Trump org (and now runs part of HUD) to refute racism allegations. pic.twitter.com/x22GDtr6H3 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 27, 2019

Now, let's address the fact that Meadows said, "I've talked to the president over 300 times. I've not heard one time a racist comment out of his mouth in private," and that that is also evidence that there is no way on god's green earth our president is racist. I'd like to gently suggest to the "Freedom" Caucus Chair that his understanding of what constitutes "racist" could stand to be updated.

But no one said it better than Rep. Brenda Lawrence, when it was her turn to question Cohen. She used the beginning of her five minutes to drag Meadows for his sorry, insulting display attempting to gaslight every Black person and Person of Color in that room, and the country during these hearings today.

REP. LAWRENCE: Being a Black American, and having endured the public comments of racism from the sitting president as being a Black person, I can only imagine what's being said in private. And to prop up one member of our entire race of Black people, and say that that nullifies that is TOTALLY insulting, and in this environment of expecting a president to be inclusive, and to look at his administration speaks volumes.

Elegant, concise, and biting. Just as the truth should be.

Rashida Tlaib also got in on the action, calling the act of using a black woman as a prop, racist.

This REALLY set Meadows off.

Getting very personal at end of this hearing. Rashida Tlaib says Mark Meadows made a 'racist' comment by bringing in a black woman as a 'prop' to say Trump isn't racist. Meadows, getting angry, asked it to be stricken from the record. She clarifies she's not calling him a racist

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 27, 2019

Rashida Tlaib did nothing wrong.

Elijah Cummings needs a better friend.

Mark Meadows needs a dictionary.

So do many in the press.

She did not call him a racist.

She called the act racist.

Her statement was not racist.

Using black folks as props is racist.pic.twitter.com/P4uANuzkSe — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) February 27, 2019

Here's Mark Meadows, who just sidetracked the entire House Oversight Committee to assure him he's not racist, saying that "2012 is the time we are going to send Mr. Obama home to Kenya or wherever it is" pic.twitter.com/90L1xnWf6v — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) February 27, 2019