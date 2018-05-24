Fox News Just Put Trey Gowdy On The Gang Of 8

That should be Paul Ryan on the "Gang of 8" picture. But it's Fox News.

So with all the confusion about who would be at a high-level security clearance meeting with the FBI director etc. regarding Donald Trump's conspiracy theory that he made up to distract us from what they're finding out about Michael Cohen...

We'll call it Pee-Gate before we'll ever ever call anything "spygate," Mr. Branding Man.

Yep, Fox News added Trey Gowdy to the Gang of 8, pasting his face over that of House Speaker Paul Ryan.



Trey Gowdy is not in the Gang of 8, and does not have the same security clearances that the Gang of 8 has.

But leave it to Fox News to just pretend with a brainwashing image that Trey Gowdy is one of the 8 and he belongs there.

I can totally see why Fox would want to pretend that Paul Ryan doesn't exist right now. He's a party-wide embarrassment for being Speaker and not running for re-election, while scooping up as many anonymous 2.6 million dollar donations to the Republican House races as he can before splitting.

And why even ask why Trey Gowdy is there when clearly there are 8 people and look he is one of them on the Fox News Show.

Fox is a propaganda outlet. They are not news. But you knew that.