Once Again, Fox Pentagon Correspondent Has To Fact Check Guest

We reported earlier on the Trump/Putin toady Todd MacGregor and his absurd kowtowing to Russian aggression on Fox "News."

What followed, however, was a swift kick to MacGregor's propaganda from Jennifer Griffin, the Pentagon correspondent. It's been Griffin's job to correct the record on Fox's propensity to cuddle up to Putin because the network as a whole loves the white christofascism Putin represents.

“What he just said was so distorted that I do feel that our audience needs to know the truth,” Griffin said.

“I don’t think anyone that I’ve spoken to here at the Pentagon or elsewhere in western intelligence believes they know how far Putin wants to go,” she said. “I think that the world has seen what Putin is capable of, and to blame NATO membership for what we’ve seen Putin unleash, we’ve seen from Putin’s own words that he is talking in czarist terms.”

Former congressional embarrassment (and beneficiary of the Fox News Republican Ex-Congressman Full Employment Project) Trey Gowdy was host to the segment, but once MacGregor was off the air, Gowdy told Griffin he found Macgregor’s “take on it stunning and disappointing.”

Gowdy also pointed out the obvious: if the Russians “keep taking countries, they’re going to have weapons on their border.”

DUH.

The Born Fox Viewers on here super-salty at Jennifer Griffin for pushing back against bullshit on THEIR propaganda channel are delightful. — StandWithUkraineHat (@Popehat) February 28, 2022

Fox News needs to hire about 25 more Jennifer Griffins. — Kate 🤍🇺🇸🌻🇺🇦 (@ImSpeaking13) February 28, 2022