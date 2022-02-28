Former Trump Advisor Wants US To Appease Putin Because 'Their People All Look Alike'

Fox News embarrasses itself AGAIN by putting on former Trump advisors like Douglas MacGregor.
By John AmatoFebruary 28, 2022

Former Trump advisor Col. Douglas MacGregor blamed the US for sending aid to Ukraine on Fox News and said we should stop demonizing Russia because "the population there is indistinguishable from their own."

It's the 'they all look alike' appeasement defense of Putin.

Trey Gowdy was a bit surprised at MacGregor's Putin appeasement and explained that eventually if Russia continues invading countries they will come across NATO members anyway.

MacGregor made believe he knows what's in the soul of Putin and said he has no interest in crossing west past the Polish border.

MacGregor claimed the US is exaggerating Russia's intentions "in our usual effort to demonize [Putin] and his country."

MacGregor then attacked Ukraine as not being a liberal democracy..

“We should stop shipping weapons and encouraging Ukrainians to die in what is a hopeless endeavor.”

“So when you say stay out of it, you mean no sanctions, no military aid, just let Russia take the portion of Ukraine they want to take?” Gowdy asked.

“Yes. Absolutely,” he replied.

MacGregor wants Russia to have any part of Ukraine Putin wants because they've been talking about it for years.

And then he said this was the most important reason not to aid Ukraine against Russia.

"And more important the population there is indistinguishable from their own."

That means Putin has a right to invade? How embarrassing for Fox News.

In their efforts to bow down to the Traitor Trump cult, Fox News puts on former Trump advisors like MacGregor who continually attacked NATO and wanted to pull thousands of troops out of Germany.

Putin lovers and Russia's useful idiots. And Fox "News" hosts them all.

