Gaetz's Ex Wants Immunity For Testimony About Their Open Relationship

Although it’s not clear what the ex has previously testified, NBC News reported that she now wants immunity in return for providing information on whether Gaetz paid a 17-year-old to have sex with him in 2017 and whether he later engaged in sex trafficking. She has retained an attorney who is known to excel at immunity deals,

Apparently, she wants immunity over testimony about this:

The ex-girlfriend was in an open relationship with Gaetz in 2017 and 2018 and allegedly discussed other women he was involved with, according to three friends of the former couple. She allegedly went with Gaetz and a number of other young women and friends of the congressman in 2018 on a trip to the Bahamas, a trip that is also under scrutiny, CBS News and Politico previously reported. After the investigation began, Gaetz spoke with his ex-girlfriend in a three-way call with yet another woman who was cooperating with federal investigators at that point and was secretly recording the call, according to two sources familiar with the case. It’s on that call that Gaetz is suspected of obstructing justice, which federal prosecutors are investigating, according to law enforcement sources.

Don’t forget: Gaetz holds himself up as a champion for Christian family values!