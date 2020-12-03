Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Trump 'Voter Fraud' Witness Says Voter ID Needed Because 'All Chinese Look Alike'

The justification for Voter ID is ALWAYS racist, just not always this blatantly racist.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

On Wednesday, Trump's legal team, led by Rudy Giuliani, sunk to new levels of depravity and moral decay when a Republican poll watcher demanded that we need strict voter ID because 'all Chinese look-alike.'

I'm not kidding. This is one of their experts. First drunks, and now this.

Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis have promoted this insanity and showed no embarrassment or shame.

The Michigan State Legislature held a kangaroo court yesterday and a naturalized American citizen from India who served as a Republican poll watcher in Detroit describe some of her interactions.

The Michigan Oversight Committee chair then asked her what she would propose to avoid future election fraud and that's where she couldn't contain in her inner fruitcake.

“And the fact that now, as the other representatives said, you can actually show up and vote without an ID. It’s shocking. How can you allow that to happen?" she asked.

“Like, a lot of people think all Indians look alike. I think all Chinese look alike. So how would you tell? If some Chow shows up, you can be anybody and you can vote. And if somebody with my name — you can’t even tell my name — anybody can vote on my behalf. So ID should be the basic requirement.”

I've never heard anybody say all Indians look alike but that's beside the point. To use that as a justification to make a very racist voter ID claim is beyond the pale.

This is what Trump and Rudy Giuliani are using to try to undermine the 2020 presidential election.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team