Gingrich Wants Us To Believe Trump Firing All Those People Proves He's Innocent

It's through the looking glass again over on Fox "News." Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo brought on disgraced former House Speaker and grifter extraordinaire Newt Gingrich to discuss the latest efforts by Republicans to muddy up the Mueller investigation, and started things off by pushing what is an already debunked fake "scandal" that President Obama was trying to interfere with the Clinton email investigation.

GINGRICH: I think it goes deeper than that. The one text message in which the FBI agent said "We've got to brief Comey because President Obama wants to know everything" really raises a whole series of questions about what the devil was going on. I think you probably have the President involved. You have the Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who you'll remember met in secret with Bill Clinton the week they were interviewing Hillary. You now have evidence that Comey, the Director of the FBI at the time, was writing the statement exonerating Hillary two months before the interview. I mean, let's go down this list and then on both the protect Hillary side and the get Trump side, it is the most extraordinary example of the deep state totally abusing the rule of law, and Devin Nunes has shown enormous courage. It's way beyond Devin Nunes now. You have Chairman Ron Johnson in the Senate releasing things. You have Chuck Grassley in the Senate releasing things. There are a lot of different players now engaged in this, and they seem to be pretty consistently lining up, except of course for Adam Schiff and the Democrats who are in the see no evil, report no evil, just hide with evil for the weekend kind of group.

Projection, that's all he's good at. Never mind that Comey released information on the Clinton investigation just before the election and that the New York bureau of the FBI was leaking information to Rudy Giuliani to damage her and are probably responsible for forcing Comey's hand to do what he did or they'd have leaked the information anyway that many say swayed the outcome of the presidential election. Newt wants us to believe that the FBI was in the bag for Clinton.

Never mind that the conspiracy theory Newt was pushing on the FBI texts has already been debunked on their own network. They just keep repeating the same lies over and over again for their gullible viewers who are never going to believe anything negative about Trump, or anything positive about Democrats, especially not Clinton or Obama.

Bartiromo went onto ask Gingrich about all the people who have been fired by Trump, or who have left of been demoted from the FBI and DOJ, and Gingrich of course used Trump's attempts to obstruct the investigation into Russia interfering in our election as proof he's innocent.

GINGRICH: To show you how sick the elite media is, they report all that as though it's something bad about Trump. ... And they say look at all the people who've left. Well yeah they've all left, because they're all engaged in what was probably criminal behavior, and the truth is that the Attorney General is going to be... he is not recused on any of this and the Attorney General should intervene and should appoint a special counsel for all those people, including the Director of the FBI, including the former Attorney General. I mean, we have a very serious problem of corruption at the very top of our judicial system and our FBI system in a way which I think is pretty frightening.

What's frightening is the lies and dangerous disinformation and conspiracy theories that people like Gingrich are being allowed to peddle on a network that pretends to be "news."