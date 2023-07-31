James Comer Tries A New Hunter Biden Lie

I just want to know if there's anyone Republicans are relying on for their Hunter Biden witch hunt who isn't a convicted felon? We've watched Republican House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer make a fool of himself over and over again in their effort to deflect from Trump's indictments and give the media an excuse to "both sides" the legal problems Trump is facing with their made up "scandals" about Biden and his son Hunter.

He was at it again this Sunday with Fox's sorry excuse for a so-called "business" host, Maria Bartiromo, this time accusing the Department of Justice of trying to intimidate one of their witnesses, even though that witness is still going to show up on Monday to testify before another one of their farce of a hearings.

Here's more on that from Politico: As he prepares for Hill testimony, Hunter Biden’s ex-business partner also trying to fend off jail:

The request from a U.S. attorney’s office isn’t expected to impact Devon Archer’s Monday meeting with a House committee. On the eve of high-profile testimony to a House committee, Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner Devon Archer is wrangling with the Justice Department about when he should report to prison on unrelated charges. A jury in 2018 convicted Archer of two felonies for his role in a conspiracy to defraud a Native American tribe, but his 2022 sentence has been repeatedly postponed amid a long-running series of appeals. [...] The court isn’t expected to make a decision before Archer will meet behind closed doors with the House Oversight Committee, meaning that even if the court ultimately sides with the request Archer wouldn’t have to report to prison before the meeting. And his attorney said in a statement that he will move forward with his planned appearance Monday.

That didn't stop Comer from accusing the DOJ of trying to "intimidate him."

During a Fox News interview on Sunday with Maria Bartiromo, Comer called the timing of the letter “odd,” but stopped short of predicting what the former Hunter Biden business associate would tell the committee behind closed doors. “I don’t want to put words in Devon Archer’s mouth,” Comer said on “Sunday Morning Futures,” “but I’ll say this: He has an opportunity to come tomorrow to the House Oversight Committee and tell the truth.”

If Comer was actually worried about the public knowing the "truth" about his testimony, it wouldn't be behind "closed doors" so the public could watch the circus live rather than what they want to cherry pick for the rest of us to see.

h/t Ron Filipkowski

Devon Archer just lost his appeal of his fraud conviction. The Judge let Archer out on bail pending appeal. DOJ has now asked a judge to set a date for him to turn himself in. Comer’s 4th attempt to have him testify is tomorrow, so naturally this is a new DOJ conspiracy. pic.twitter.com/i64lElRGGu — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 30, 2023

And there's this reminder on Rudy's involvement in all of this from Lev Parnas: