Fox News' Jennifer Griffin: Mnuchin Is Lying About Not Hearing Trump Disparage The Military

Jennifer Griffin, Fox News' national security reporter, stood her ground and added a new wrinkle involving Steve Mnuchin to the Atlantic story on Trump's contempt for the US military.

Griffin told Fox News that Steve Mnuchin was present when Trump uttered his vile statements.

Griffin said this about the Treasury Secretary, "Mnuchin was in the Tank meeting at the Pentagon on July 20, 2017, when the president berated the Pentagon four-star generals, calling them losers, and dopes, and babies."

Griffin read off a segment of Trump's nasty words.

Griffin continued, "So when Mnuchin says he's never heard the president speak that way of the military or to generals that's patently false."

"I confirmed with people who were present at the meeting the president use those exact words in the Pentagon," Griffin unequivocally stated.

The well-respected Fox News reporter also confirmed Trump's disgust with going to cemeteries in France to honor the American war dead.

Trump's sycophantic Treasury Secretary publicly stated that he wasn't present wherever Trumped disparage the troop's.

Of Fox News Sunday, when asked by guest host Bret Baier about this latest scandal, Mnuchin replied, "So, no, quite the contrary, I think this president has enormous respect for the military and for the generals, and I've been at the tank at the Pentagon with him. I've been at 9/11 at Pentagon with him. This president respects and supports the U.S. military."

If you believe that, I have a wall to sell you.

It's called the Trump Tri-State Wall to Nowhere that's guaranteed to crumbled after 90 days. No refunds allowed.

But they will send you an autographed Trump Bible.