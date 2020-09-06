Politics
Fox News Host Bret Baier Nails Mnuchin Over Trump's Hypocrisy On 'Cancel Culture'

Fox News host Bret Baier on Sunday questioned Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin about President Donald Trump's call to fire one of the network's reporters, Jennifer Griffin, because she confirmed that the president had disparaged military veterans.
Trump made the remarks about Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin, who confirmed details of an Atlantic report.

"Unnamed sources confirming parts of that story," Baier told Mnuchin on Fox News Sunday. "Have you ever heard the president use any of that language about veterans -- dead or alive -- ever being around him?"

"Quite the contrary," Mnuchin insisted. "This president supports the military in an unbelievable way."

"The president also says he's against the cancel culture," Baier pressed. "But do you think it's right for him to call for the firing of a reporter who has unnamed sources who confirm parts of that story?"

"Bret, I really don't know anything about that," Mnuchin replied. "So, it's just not something I can comment on."

"OK, well, he's tweeted about it," Baier explained. "And he says he wants a reporter who happens to work here at Fox fired."

"I've been busy on economic issues," Mnuchin remarked. "On the military, I've always heard him to be 150% supportive. I'm just not aware of the issues that you're talking about."

