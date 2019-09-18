Trey Gowdy Equates Impeaching Kavanaugh With 'Death Penalty'

In case you missed it, there's a new book out about Brett Kavanaugh and the White House cover up (I said what I said) of his background during his confirmation hearings. Media Matters previews the book (which is out TODAY) this way:

"The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation" ...includes the stunning development that at least seven people can corroborate the account of Deborah Ramirez, who says that Kavanaugh shoved his penis in her face at a party while they both attended Yale in the 1980s. Significantly, Kavanaugh had testified under oath during his confirmation hearings that the incident did not occur... During the hearings, it was already known that Republicans were using their control of the Senate Judiciary Committee to limit the time and scope of the FBI’s inquiry. But Pogrebin and Kelly’s reporting demonstrates just how far Republicans actually went to protect Kavanaugh. According to their article, “Ms. Ramirez’s legal team gave the F.B.I. a list of at least 25 individuals who may have had corroborating evidence. But the bureau — in its supplemental background investigation — interviewed none of them, though we learned many of these potential witnesses tried in vain to reach the F.B.I. on their own,” and FBI agents reportedly told Ramirez’s attorney that Republicans were closely controlling how they were allowed to conduct their inquiry.

In the middle of this The New York Times completely effed up their reporting and opened a door for conservative propagandists to claim the book has been "debunked." -- It has not.

And Donald Trump engaged in blatant, tweeted abuse of power to defend Kavanaugh.

Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for libel, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue. The lies being told about him are unbelievable. False Accusations without recrimination. When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can’t let that happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

And now Fox and Friends replays Trey Effing Gowdy to help create sympathy for a guy who lied to the Judiciary Committee in his confirmation hearing. Six Democratic presidential candidates have called for Kavanaugh's impeachment, and the king of the Benghazi hearings now calls impeachment of Kavanaugh the same as the "death penalty." "Let's be fair!" says the Benghazi king.

↓ Story continues below ↓

"They want to impeach him. They want to give the death penalty. I'd rather say you're presumed innocent. Let's be fair to people."

That's a fine legal mind you got there, Trey.