The Republicans dumped a bunch of documents last night. Corey Booker asking Grassley why the hearing is being rushed.

Hours before hearing on whether Kavanaugh should have a lifetime seat on #SCOTUS, 42,000 new documents related to his record were dropped on the committee. This whole process has been tainted with unprecedented obstructionism since the start. https://t.co/SZOf8qJB3h — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) September 4, 2018

Mazie Hirono asks why they're expected to clear all questions and evidence through the committee, that this is not regular order.

GRASSLEY calls for "regular order", tells Dems to stop asking questions.



HIRONO: "It is also not regular order for the majority to require the minority to pre-clear our questions, our documents, and the videos we would like to use at this hearing, that is unprecedented." pic.twitter.com/UMRncwF3h4 — Melanie Schmitz (@MelsLien) September 4, 2018

Sheldon Whitehouse says executive privilege was never asserted, why are documents being withheld?

The Kavanaugh confirmation hearing has begun, and Democrats ask for the hearing to be postponed for a multitude of reasons — including the new 42,000 pages of docs turned over last night (Harris) and the 100,000 docs withheld w a claim but not assertion of privilege (Whitehouse). — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) September 4, 2018

All this while protesters are screaming from the audience. Whoa.

At least a half dozen protesters have been pulled out of the hearing room by the Capitol Police. One woman held up a t-shirt with the message: "Be a Hero." Another chanted, "Please vote no! Please vote no!" https://t.co/K7tx3x30Ew — Ann Marimow (@amarimow) September 4, 2018

I’ve covered five other Supreme Court confirmation hearings. None of them included anything like the chaos in the opening minutes of the Kavanaugh hearings this morning. — Adam Liptak (@adamliptak) September 4, 2018