John Oliver Shreds Brett Kavanaugh's 'Terrifying' Hearing Statements

On Last Week Tonight, in a breathtaking half-hour rant, John Oliver called Brett Kavanaugh's opening hearing statement “positively Trumpian”, and devoted the entire show to pulling it apart:

“It is worth taking a moment to note the norm that has just been shattered, because I know we’re all basically callused to people talking that way now, but we are supposed to have at least nine people left in America who do not talk that way,” Oliver said, referring to the Supreme Court justices.

Kavanaugh’s instantly infamous calendars were also a topic. After the nominee choked up talking about his father telling stories from his calendars at Christmas every year, Oliver did some math.

“Kavanaugh just said that his dad started keeping calendars in 1978, when Kavanaugh was 13. Meaning he would’ve been 14 at the time his dad had even a single calendar to read to his children from,” Oliver said. “And an adult man reading last year’s calendar to his 14-year-old son is literally the saddest Christmas I can imagine, other than being one of the innocent people who gets murdered in the movie Die Hard.”