MSNBC Reporter Pronounces Kavanaugh's Confirmation 'Massive Victory For Trump'

Judge Brett "Shut Her Up" Kavanaugh was confirmed by a vote of 50-48 to the United States Supreme Court.

Republicans are crowing. Donald Trump is on his way to a rally, tweeting from Air Force One, Mitch McConnell has proclaimed the entire ordeal a political bonus for Republicans, and media, in their usual annoying fashion, is playing right into right wing frames.

A few minutes ago on MSNBC, Hallie Jackson turned to the camera and earnestly said, "This is a MASSIVE win for Donald Trump."

Jackson could see no other way to frame it than that, as if it was just a back-and-forth on the Great Playing Field of Government, a day in the life at the stadium in the Village, where everything is either a win or a loss for a side and not at all a thing that will have a lasting impact on millions of people, particularly women.

She uttered those words against a backdrop of women and men protesting behind her - thousands in the Capitol making their displeasure known.

A massive win. For Donald Trump. Because that's what it's all about, apparently. Nothing else. Just that.

I wonder, how many millions of women have to march in the streets? How many times do they have to march? Does it have to be daily, weekly, hourly, by the week, by the second? Do their signs have to be bigger, louder, bolder before the likes of Hallie Jackson and Chris Matthews and the other cable yakkers finally decide that WOMEN'S feelings matter here? They yammer about wins for President Pussygrabber, how energized hateful old men are, expressing concern that now that the men have been roused from their stupor they will indeed raise their voices and their hands, but there's not one concern for the women.

I, for one, am sick and tired of frames where angry men are centered in them. It's time for media and these political hacks to quit listening to Trump's yakkery and start listening to the millions of us out there clamoring to be heard.

November 6th is coming. Expect us.