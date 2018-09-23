Ben Carson Equates Being Sexually Assaulted With Being Asked To Take A Paternity Test

Ben Carson responded to the Brett Kavanaugh saga by telling the Value Voters Summit on Friday that when a woman is sexually assaulted, it's horrible -- just like when he was asked to take a DNA test to verify a paternity claim.

I kid you not.

Carson stuck to his usual standard speech while addressing the FRC hate group audience, which also included his claim that political correctness is the scourge of the country and keeps good people out of government.

And then he addressed the sexual allegation against Judge Kavanaugh in the most bizarre fashion.

Carson said, "First of all, sexual predators, people who prey upon those who were in the lower position is abominable and there is no word for it as far as I'm concerned."

You know a "but" is coming.

"Having said that, we must also recognize that there are two sides to every story and I can particularly identify with this..."

Carson then went into a bizarre and unbelievable tale of him getting a call from university lawyers claiming he fathered a child with a woman in Florida and they were attaching his salary.

He said this happened while he was in the middle of an actual operation -- he took a phone call and was told lawyers were garnishing his wages for child support, while he's in the middle of a freaking operation.

"They said there is a woman in Florida, she says you are the father of her son and she knows where you went to high school, college, medical school, internship, residency, even has a picture of you in scrubs."

He continued, "I said, 'Anybody can get that, are you kidding me?' On the basis of this, a paternity suit is being filed and I had to get my lawyer involved....and they said send us a blood specimen so we can do DNA testing. I said, 'Are you kidding me? You people, as incompetent as you are, you want me to send you a sample of my blood? It'll be at a murder scene and I'll be in jail."

He said it finally fizzled out. But he wanted to tell the fanatical religious audience he's only ever been with one woman in his life, his wife. (Awwww.)

A DNA test would easily disprove the claim, so why did he refuse? And why was this the same thing as getting almost raped by a man?

This isn't the first time he told this crazed story.

As the Washington Post noted back in 2015, "Tommy Christopher of Mediaite wrote. “It’s not as though this story was ever out there; the only published reports I could find about it were of Carson telling the story himself.”

This man is incompetent to run HUD and his record needs to be scrutinized much more closely.