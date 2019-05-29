Home
5/29/19 8:30pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
Ellen DeGeneres Speaks About Being Sexually Assaulted
The daytime talk show host tells David Letterman about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her stepfather. (open thread)
By
Frances Langum
Thank you, Ellen DeGeneres.
Open thread below...
