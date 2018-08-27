Republicans Produce List Of All The Trump Investigations They're NOT Doing

By Tengrain
No, Really.

GOP Provides Evidence of GOP Collusion

Last night on Twitter I learned that Axios got it’s grubby leetle paws obtained a Republican-produced spreadsheet, which lists over 100 formal requests that the Democrats are certain to make if they win the House in the 2018 Pie Fight and get subpoena power.

I think the point was supposed to be that Republicans should get ready to defend the prznint, but to me it read like charges of collusion they participated in, a dereliction of duty...

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors with the last four tweets added.


