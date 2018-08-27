Republicans Produce List Of All The Trump Investigations They're NOT Doing
No, Really.
GOP Provides Evidence of GOP Collusion
Last night on Twitter I learned that Axios
got it’s grubby leetle paws obtained a Republican-produced spreadsheet, which lists over 100 formal requests that the Democrats are certain to make if they win the House in the 2018 Pie Fight and get subpoena power.
I think the point was supposed to be that Republicans should get ready to defend the prznint, but to me it read like charges of collusion they participated in, a dereliction of duty...
crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors
