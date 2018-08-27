Republicans Produce List Of All The Trump Investigations They're NOT Doing

No, Really.

GOP Provides Evidence of GOP Collusion

Last night on Twitter I learned that Axios got it’s grubby leetle paws obtained a Republican-produced spreadsheet, which lists over 100 formal requests that the Democrats are certain to make if they win the House in the 2018 Pie Fight and get subpoena power.

I think the point was supposed to be that Republicans should get ready to defend the prznint, but to me it read like charges of collusion they participated in, a dereliction of duty...

...or you could see it as the list of “Needs Improvement” for their bi-annual review. #vf! https://t.co/wDDKuOnBfQ — Tengrain the Covfefe Boy (@Tengrain) August 27, 2018

It's kind of fucked up that they have a list of things worth investigating and they're not investigating those things, but just hoping the other guys won't get the chance to. — Steve Streza (@SteveStreza) August 26, 2018

I'd love to see some reporting on what the heck happened when Justice Kennedy stepped down and what his son had to do with it. — Brooke (@BrookeKilpatri5) August 26, 2018

That the Family Separation policy doesn’t even rank in its top 10 tells us everything we need to know about GOP priorities — Lauren Santo Domingo (@TheLSD) August 26, 2018

I don’t see a probe into Flynn’s paid role in SCL Group (Cambridge Analytica parent co) in Nov/Dec ‘16 as State Dept GEC awarded it a no-bid contract. There’s just too much corruption to list. — David Carroll 🦅 (@profcarroll) August 26, 2018

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors with the last four tweets added.