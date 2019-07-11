Cover-Up: House Oversight Subpoenas 'The Dirty Dozen'

And here is how we frame the "debate." CNN:
The House Judiciary Committee authorized subpoenas Thursday to a number of key officials from Trump's orbit as part of its investigation into possible obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power: former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, former Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly and former Trump campaign manager Cory Lewandowski.
In addition, the list of potential subpoenas included David Pecker, chairman of National Enquirer parent American Media Inc., and others related to the hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign to silence women who were alleging affairs with Trump.
The committee's subpoenas to Trump administration officials have been met so far with resistance by the White House, which has argued the officials have immunity from testifying as advisers to the President.
Sure, because the Trump White House is engaged in a cover-up.
Of course, they're not going to appear. Of course, they're hiding crimes behind their "privilege." When they don't appear? That's a cover-up in plain sight. And we must keep calling it that.
A cover-up by the Dirty Dozen. The Dirty Dozen Cover Up. Etc.
Keep using the term "cover-up" because that's what it is.