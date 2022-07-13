Liz Cheney Trolls Trump Masterfully

!
By John AmatoJuly 13, 2022

During today's Select Committee hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney destroyed the many different positions Trump's allies had taken to make believe the former president wasn't responsible for inciting the insurrection.

Cheney revealed all that all of Trump's legal team had told him there was no election fraud.

Cheney said, "This appears to have changed the strategy for defending Trump. Now the argument seems to be that President Trump was manipulated by others outside the administration and he was persuaded to ignore his closest advisors. And that he was incapable of telling right from wrong.

"This, of course, is nonsense. Trump is a 76-year-old man, he is not an impressionable child, just like everyone else in our country. He is responsible for his own actions and his own choices.

"No rational or sane man in his position could disregard that information and reach the opposite conclusion. And Donald Trump cannot escape responsibility by being willfully blind. nor can any argument of any kind excuse Trump's behavior during the violent attack on January 6."

In other words, Trump, you're a grown-ass man and you knew exactly what you were doing.

