Predictable Betrayal: Oklahoma VA Closing Non-Profit Due To Lack Of Funding

Veterans continue to learn how quickly Donald Trump will turn his back on them. He no longer needs their vote, their support or their involvement in his MAGA movement. He doesn't even have to fake it.

Predictable Betrayal, yet again.

KOCO reports that the group being betrayed is the National Association for Black Veterans. The non profit, based out of Oklahoma City, will be closing at the end of November due to funding cuts from the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

The non-profit was built by veterans and for veterans and it is a true loss to the community that they are having to shutter their doors after 23 years purely due to funding cuts. Veterans, of all groups, need our support. But clearly this is not a priority to the Trump Administration.

KOCO reports that "the closure is part of a larger cut affecting up to 300 programs after the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services reduced contracts to address a budget shortfall."

Hopefully those who served can find an alternative safe space to connect with other veterans. It is critical that they find people like them that they can share their experiences with.

Sad, for everyone.