Rep Stansbury: Epstein Files Say Trump Accused Of Raping 13 Yr Old

Unfortunately, none of the cohosts followed up on what Rep. Stansbury said she found in the Epstein files.
November 21, 2025

Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a Democratic member of the House Oversight Committee, dropped what seemed like some big bombshells about the Epstein files on MSNBC MS Now on Monday.

Speaking with cohost Alicia Menendez, Stansbury said that she had gone through the latest file drop “in depth” over the weekend. “Donald Trump is not only named over and over in them, he - it is discussed, this trial, in which he was accused of raping a 13-year-old at Epstein's house,” she said.

Actually, it's not just emails. Trump was accused of raping the 13-year-old in a 2016 legal case that, for some reason, never got the attention it deserved. RedStateRachel wrote about it in July, 2024.

I combed through some of the emails and found at least one email Stansbury may have been talking about. On April 7, 2017, Epstein wrote, “trump 13 yeara old rape accusation no penaltiy etc. mine is ripe with same.”

“There is extensive discussions about a subpoena of Donald Trump in one of Jeffrey Epstein's cases in which he was accused for rape and sexual abuse. He was subpoenaed and gave a deposition in that case,” Stansbury continued.

In an email dated August 11, 2009, apparently from a paralegal involved in that case, she stated, “ Mr. Trump's deposition is scheduled for August 18, 2009.”

Stansbury also said, “There is extensive discussion between Donald Trump, Ghislaine Maxwell and Mr. Wolff about not only Trump coming to his house, but you know, Epstein says in these emails that he has photographs of Trump with girls.

I could not find that one, though I was somewhat limited on time. I tried phoning Rep. Stansbury’s office but was unable to get further information. I expect there will be more about this to come.

The Epstein scandal keeps getting worse and worse for Trump. No wonder he keeps losing it when asked about it.

Discussion

