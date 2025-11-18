Trump Threatens ABC License Again, This Time After Epstein Question

It was “Saudi Arabia First” at the White House Tuesday. Donald Trump berated American reporter Mary Bruce for daring to ask tough questions of presidential guest, American-journalist murderer and Trump family business associate Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trump first raged at ABC News’ Bruce for “embarrass[ing] our guests” by asking about Trump cozying up to bin Salman whose visit also infuriated 9/11 families. Worse, Trump suggested Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi deserved the horrific murder bin Salman was found to have ordered.

But “stable genius” Trump totally lost it when Bruce asked why he is waiting for Congress to release the Epstein files (which he claims to support) when he could just do it now? He went on a nearly two-and-a-half minute tirade against Bruce, her network and the Epstein “hoax.” That’s the same “hoax” Trump could easily debunk by releasing all the files.

“It’s not the question that I mind,” Trump began. “It’s your attitude. I think you are a terrible reporter.”

Once again, Trump displayed his “Saudi Arabia First” bona fides by again attacking Bruce for asking “a horrible, insubordinate and just a terrible question” of “a man who is highly respected.”

Trump continued publicly hating on Bruce after loving on bin Salman. “You’re a terrible person and a terrible reporter,” Trump continued. He was similarly triggered a few days ago by a female Bloomberg reporter asking about Epstein. He snapped at her, “Quiet, Piggy.”

The guy who was repeatedly mentioned in the Epstein files already released and caught on video leering at women with Epstein, now said, “I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein.” Of course, he quickly pivoted to accusing Democrats.

After he was done pointing fingers elsewhere, Trump got back to attacking Bruce and ABC.

“People are wise to your hoax. And ABC is your company. Your crappy company is one of the perpetrators,” he raged.

Then he publicly asked the FCC commissioner to revoke ABC’s license: “I’ll tell you something. I think the license should be taken away from ABC. Because your news is so fake and it's so wrong. And we have a great commissioner, the chairman, who should look at that.” The crybaby-in-chief went on to whine about ABC being “97% negative to Trump and then Trump wins the election in a landslide." (Fact check: It was nothing close to a landslide.)

Less than two months ago, Trump threatened to revoke ABC's license over Jimmy Kimmel (it backfired bigly). But his earlier lawsuit against ABC News reaped him an easy, undeserved $15 million for his “presidential foundation and museum.”

That capitulation is working out for you really well, eh, ABC?