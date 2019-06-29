Trump Lavishes Praise On Saudi Murderer

The United States, via a Trump presidency, now courts favor with murderers and international criminals like the Saudi Crown Prince. Trump even called the man who ordered the murder and dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. based journalist for the Washington Post , 'a friend of mine'.
The world should spit on both of them.
Source: The Guardian
Donald Trump has praised Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying he was doing a “spectacular job” as the pair met on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
“You have done a spectacular job,” Trump told the powerful crown prince on Saturday, calling him “a friend of mine”.
The young royal has faced international pressure after the US-based dissident Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul last year.
But Trump ignored questions from the media about whether he would raise the journalist’s death during his working breakfast with the prince.
The New York Times noted Trump's prime role in the rehabilitation of the Saudi Prince.
“Barely a week ago, he was in theory a marked man, fingered by the United Nations as the probable mastermind behind one of the most grisly and sensational murders of recent years. But Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia has been wandering around the world stage in Japan the last couple of days hobnobbing with presidents and prime ministers as if he were just another leader deliberating on economics and energy.”
“No one is more important to Saudi efforts to rehabilitate their de facto ruler after the bone-saw killing and dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi than President Trump, who joshed around with the crown prince during a summit photo session on Friday and hosted him for a personal breakfast on Saturday morning where he lavished praise on the prince as a reformer opening up his society.”