Trump Lavishes Praise On Saudi Murderer

The United States, via a Trump presidency, now courts favor with murderers and international criminals like the Saudi Crown Prince. Trump even called the man who ordered the murder and dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. based journalist for the Washington Post , 'a friend of mine'.

The world should spit on both of them.

Source: The Guardian

Donald Trump has praised Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying he was doing a “spectacular job” as the pair met on the sidelines of the G20 summit. “You have done a spectacular job,” Trump told the powerful crown prince on Saturday, calling him “a friend of mine”. The young royal has faced international pressure after the US-based dissident Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul last year. But Trump ignored questions from the media about whether he would raise the journalist’s death during his working breakfast with the prince.

JUST IN: President Trump meets with Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman at G-20 in Japan, calls him "a friend of mine" and says that he's done "really a spectacular job" and that it's a "great honor" to meet with him. pic.twitter.com/cKvZ8qWFQc — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 29, 2019

The New York Times noted Trump's prime role in the rehabilitation of the Saudi Prince.