Lara Trump Seems To Have Forgotten That Her Dad-In-Law Curtsied To The Saudis

Flashback: It's 2017, and Donald Trump went to Saudi Arabia while pretending to be the President of the United States. If you've forgotten about this trip, it's likely because the former President embarrassed us so many times that it was just more of the same. Trump was treated to extravagant events while visiting Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. Trump heaped praise on the Saudi ruler while ignoring evidence of his role in the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Also, it's worth noting that Trump curtsied to the Saudis during his trip after mocking former President Barack Obama for bowing.

what would we call this? a bow? a little bop? a...curtsy? pic.twitter.com/yjqa5x6F7O — David Mack (@davidmackau) May 20, 2017

And I didn't even mention that weird glowing orb thang. OK, I just did, so here we are.

Now, back to 2022.

While in the presence of the Saudis, President Joe Biden just went there. He wasn't going to let Khashoggi's murder go. So, because he's not a p*ssy, Biden confronted the Bone Saw Prince, asking him about the 2018 murder of Khashoggi during a meeting between the two leaders on Friday.

However.

If you're Lara Trump, Biden embarrassed all of us (gasp) because he fist-bumped the Saudi guy. And yet, what was the President supposed to do before confronting the Saudi leader? Curtsy?

"I think this whole trip was so embarrassing… I think back to when my father-in-law visited in 2017, and what a difference...," she said.

I'm not making excuses for Biden. The fist bump was terrible optics, but I get it. You can't visit another country while being disrespectful to their leader. This isn't hard.

