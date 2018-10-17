Jamal Khashoggi's Murder Investigation Hits Wall Thanks To Crown Prince

The search for answers and accountability in Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance and now-believed gruesome murder continues.

Turkish forensic specialists have been at the Senior Saudi Arabian diplomat's residence for much of the day. If Khashoggi's body was ever there, it's likely little evidence is left. The Consulate General and his family has fled the country of Turkey, back to Saudi Arabia where they are being fiercely protected by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. When Turkish investigators arrived at the home, there were numerous delays before they were allowed in. You know, maybe to paint the place and destroy documents and perhaps bleach the walls and floors.

Ali Velshi laid out what we do know, based on reports at the New York Times and Washington Post:

Fifteen Saudis flew to Istanbul on two jets. NBC obtained the passports of seven of them, and at least 5 of the seven were members of Crown Prince MBS's security detail. What were they doing in Turkey, and why were they there when Jamal Khashoggi entered the Saudi Arabian Consulate and never left alive? Two of the Saudi men were identified as forensics experts, and one of the two was an autopsy expert. An AUTOPSY expert.

Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle were both slack-jawed at this. Why on earth would a diplomatic mission to meet with a journalist require two forensics experts, one of whom was an autopsy expert?

Furthermore, the group was permitted to bring a bone-saw into the consulate. Velshi noted, "You can hardly take a sharp PEN into most consulates. The idea that you can to into a consulate with a BONE-SAW?" Just mind-blowing.

Bill Neely reported that the presence of these forensics specialists indicates this was indeed intended to be a deadly mission from the beginning, not an interrogation gone wrong, an idea Saudi officials seem to be floating.

According to reports, Khashoggi was killed within minutes of his arrival, leaving no time for interrogation. Of course, the Saudi Crown Prince denies knowledge of any of this, and also of course, the Russian-chosen American president believes him.

Update:

Apparently Mike Pompeo flew to Riyadh yesterday to pick up $100 million in Saudi funds pledged for arms sales. Never mind a brutal murder, it's all about the money?