Pompeo Grins During Saudi Murder Talks
Gee, Mike Pompeo, you'd think you were at a surprise birthday party instead of a serious meeting regarding the possible murder of a Washington Post journalist.
Pompeo represented the United States of America with nothing but smiles in a photo op with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. CNN's John Berman couldn't believe his video feed:
"Look at the body language. Look at the demeanor. They are talking about the apparent murder and dismemberment of a Washington Post journalist!"
No, apparently according to the OFFICIAL report from Pompeo's office, the purpose of the meeting was to THANK the Crown Prince. No, really:
