Pompeo Grins During Saudi Murder Talks

Gee, Mike Pompeo, you'd think you were at a surprise birthday party instead of a serious meeting regarding the possible murder of a Washington Post journalist.

Pompeo represented the United States of America with nothing but smiles in a photo op with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. CNN's John Berman couldn't believe his video feed:

"Look at the body language. Look at the demeanor. They are talking about the apparent murder and dismemberment of a Washington Post journalist!"

No, apparently according to the OFFICIAL report from Pompeo's office, the purpose of the meeting was to THANK the Crown Prince. No, really:

Hard to believe King Salman was able to withstand all of Pompeo's withering...thank yous? pic.twitter.com/yooy7KOZ3o — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 16, 2018

What's so galling and chilling about the Trump WH and Saudi response to the Khashoggi murder is that it's all the normal Trump toolkit of lying and gaslighting and hand waving in an attempt to get away with literal murder. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 15, 2018

Hey, @SecPompeo, these people just chopped-up a journalist who was a US Permanent Resident. He lived in the US. He worked at a US company. What in the hell is there to smile about?

Disgusting. https://t.co/26dTp8lMl8 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) October 16, 2018

The optics of Pompeo standing next to MBS and doing the grip and grin are 180 degrees wrong. We should be isolating Saudi, not going there to stand beside them as they lie. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) October 15, 2018

After the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, Mike Pompeo said that Muslim American leaders who did not condemn the attack were “potentially complicit.” He just shook hands and smiled with Saudi Arabia's King Salman after they tortured and killed US resident #JamalKhashoggi. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 16, 2018