Pompeo Grins During Saudi Murder Talks

By Frances Langum
56 min ago by Frances Langum
Gee, Mike Pompeo, you'd think you were at a surprise birthday party instead of a serious meeting regarding the possible murder of a Washington Post journalist.

Pompeo represented the United States of America with nothing but smiles in a photo op with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. CNN's John Berman couldn't believe his video feed:

"Look at the body language. Look at the demeanor. They are talking about the apparent murder and dismemberment of a Washington Post journalist!"

No, apparently according to the OFFICIAL report from Pompeo's office, the purpose of the meeting was to THANK the Crown Prince. No, really:


