Steve Schmidt Calls For Shunning Saudis: 'We Need Them For Nothing'

After pronouncing Saudi Arabia a "leech on the United States" ruled by a "despotic regime," Steve Schmidt let fly at the United States' non-response to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the war crimes committed in Yemen, and more.

"In the same way that Paul Manafort's criminality was an absolute utter open secret in Washington, D.C., who [MBS] is is also an open secret," Schmidt said before letting fly at Donald Trump. "There are few things more shameful than, one, on his first foreign visit goes to Saudi Arabia, a place where we hail MBS and his progressivism because women can now drive a car alone?"

Derisively, he added, "We need them for nothing."

But he was just warming up. Having made the case for why we don't need the Saudis for anything, he then started to call for complete and total severance of all relationships with them, beginning with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"It's time for every P.R. agency in this country that has an office in Riyadh to shut it down and come home "It's time for every lobbying firm to fire the Saudis. It's time for every state pension fund to divest, for everything technology company, for every media company that has taken dirty Saudi money, send it back," he ranted.

"This is a disgrace," he concluded.

One disgrace of many. Whether it's baby jails, family separations, complicity with a brutal murder of a journalist in an EMBASSY, or the atrocity of a man who wasn't even elected by a majority in this country appointing a drunk dry-humper to the Supreme Court, there are daily disgraces. But this surely ranks as one of the top ones.