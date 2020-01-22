Politics
Saudis Hacked Phone Of Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos

"Malicious files" from the Crown Prince of Bone Saws.
By Frances Langum
Image from: @bluegal (Composite)

The Guardian::

“The Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos had his mobile phone ‘hacked’ in 2018 after receiving a WhatsApp message that had apparently been sent from the personal account of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, sources have told the Guardian.

“The encrypted message from the number used by Mohammed bin Salman is believed to have included a malicious file that infiltrated the phone of the world’s richest man, according to the results of a digital forensic analysis.

“This analysis found it ‘highly probable’ that the intrusion into the phone was triggered by an infected video file sent from the account of the Saudi heir to Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post.”

As Tengrain pointed out, "No official statement from [The Saudi Royal] spokesperson, Jared Kushner."

The Saudi's took to Twitter to deny the charge. David Simon speaks for many:

