Priorities! Trump Sides With Saudi Prince Over Dismembered Journalist

In a bonkers moment, Trump blasted a reporter as "fake news" and smeared the murdered Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in order to defend Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to the gilded and gaudy Oval Office today.

During Trump's first term, Demented Donald took a lot of heat defending Saudi Arabia by whitewashing MBS's involvement in the violent murder of Jamal Khashoggi after US intelligence concluded Mohammed bin Salman approved the assassination of the Washington Post journalist in 2018.

It didn't take long for Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner to receive two billion dollar investment from the Saudis.

ABC's Mary Bruce acted like a true journalist, calling MBS and Trump to the carpet for glorifying the Crown Prince.

BRUCE: Is it appropriate, Mr. President, for your family to be doing business in Saudi Arabia while you're president? Is that a conflict of interest? And your Royal Highness, the U.S. intelligence concluded that you orchestrated the brutal murder of a journalist. 9-11 families are furious that you are here in the Oval Office. TRUMP: Who are you with? BRUCE: Why should Americans trust you? TRUMP: Who are you with? BRUCE: And the same to you, Mr. President. TRUMP: Who are you with? BRUCE: I'm with ABC News, sir. TRUMP: You're with who? BRUCE: ABC News, sir. TRUMP: Fake news. ABC fake news. One of the worst. One of the worst in the business. But I'll answer your question.

When Trump is asked a question he hates, he starts with his fake news nonsense.

Trump laughably rambled on about building his business and claimed he has no dealing with his family's affairs no matter how much money they make off his presidency.

Only a fool would believe that.

Trump then spewed bile on the memory of Jamal Khashoggi.

TRUMP: As far as this gentleman is concerned, he's done a phenomenal job. You're mentioning somebody that was extremely controversial. A lot of people didn't like that gentleman that you're talking about. Whether you like him or didn't like him, things happen. But he knew nothing about it. And we can leave it at that. You don't have to embarrass our guests by asking a question like that.

Holy shite.

The only people who hated Khashoggi were the Saudis who then murdered and dismembered him, going on to lie about his whereabouts for months.

It's about time an America journalist called Trump and MBS to the carpet to their face.

The crown prince then responded to Bruce with nonsense.

Trump embarrassed himself.