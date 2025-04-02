Bill Cassidy BUSTED! 'Is There Some Way We Can Cut Medicare?'

On Tuesday's Squawk Box appearance, Sen. Bill Cassidy let the cat out of the bag with a Freudian slip, admitting DOGE is looking to cut Medicare benefits to help pay for Trump's massive tax cuts.

QUICK: So which of those things would you take out and say this is not going to be allowed or accepted or how do you make how do you pay for all of those things that are in it?

CASSIDY: President has said, for example, that he doesn't want to touch Medicare and Medicaid.

What he means is not don't go after things which was inappropriate spending. He's saying don't cut benefits to beneficiaries.

And so anyone who thinks that we can't find savings in the federal government I mean, the federal government's got savings all over the place.

And so if we can't go to the federal government, say we can do something more efficient than might you just not looking DOGE, which has some excesses, but some of what those is doing is quite on point is an example of taking three agencies with similar functions and trying to combine them to one agency that that kind of spans the breadth saving the taxpayer lots of money.

Let's bring that approach not to just what DOJ is doing discretionary spending, but let's look at Medicare. Is there some way that we can cut Medicare so that it's -- excuse me -- reform Medicare so that benefits stay the same, but that is less expensive, more efficient?

I would say that there is. And that's where our opportunity lies.