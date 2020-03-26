At Least 5 People Test Positive After Disco Party On Trump Property

Over the last couple of weeks, the places Trump owns seem to have become a hotbed for people from all over the world who subsequently test positive for COVID-19. According to the Los Angeles Times, two weeks ago a 70th birthday party in a “disco style” was thrown at the Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. The event took place in an upstairs ballroom at the golf club and celebrated the birthday of the former mayor of Rancho Palos Verdes, Susan Brooks. After the celebration, she and three other guests tested positive for COVID-19.

In total, five people from Brooks’ birthday bash have tested positive for COVID-19, while 11 others say they have been feeling ill but have not yet been tested. The party took place on March 8. Brooks—a fixture of the Southern California political scene—and her daughter say they asked Los Angeles County supervisor (and friend of the family) Janice Hahn about whether or not they should still have the party. She reportedly felt that in the period of time before shelter in place orders were given, as long as no guests who were feeling ill came to the party, everything would be fine.

Hahn—who was at the event—told MSN that she practiced social distancing, including no handshaking, and watched everyone in attendance acting normal and intimate. In fact, Hahn left the party believing that the “media” was “overblowing” this whole coronavirus threat thing. A week later, though Hahn has not been tested and has shown no symptoms, Gov. Gavin Newsom advised her to go into self-quarantine.

So before you tell everyone you’re coming out, remember: You don’t have to have symptoms to carry and transmit the virus.

