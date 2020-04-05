Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Man Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus After Attending Party At Trump Golf Club Dies

A California man who was one of at least five people that tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a disco-themed birthday party at the Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles in Rancho Palos Verdes has died.
By Walter Einenkel
Man Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus After Attending Party At Trump Golf Club Dies
Image from: Tracie7779 Under CC by SA 2.0

A California man who was one of at least five people that tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a disco-themed birthday party at the Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles in Rancho Palos Verdes has died. According to The Washington Post, 75-year-old Bert Argo passed away Friday, March 27. Argo and his wife Carol attended the 70th birthday party of Susan Brooks, the former mayor of Rancho Palos Verdes, on March 8.

Brooks’ daughter says her mother consulted Los Angeles County Supervisor (and family friend) Janice Hahn about whether they should hold the party. They knew that the virus was an issue but since Los Angeles had yet to issue any bans on large gatherings, they opted to send an email telling attendees not to come if they were feeling unwell or showing any symptoms of illness. Since then, at least five people tested positive for the virus while 11 others who attended the party felt ill.

According to Argo’s daughter Melanie Young, her mother Carol also got sick but has thankfully recovered from her illness. Young also said that her parents had not shown signs of illness before the party.

Posted with permission from Daily Kos.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.