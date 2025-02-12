Trump Inflation Hits 3% And Rocks The Stock Markets

Trump claimed that on Day One of his second term, he could end the Ukraine-Russia war, make prices of goods go down with his tariff plans, and he'd end inflation as we know it.

Since his election victory, Trump has continued with his tariff plans. The price of eggs has skyrocketed, and inflation has now hit 3%, a much higher number than predicted.

Many commonly purchased goods and services got more expensive in January, driving inflation in the wrong direction and to its highest rate since June of last year. Consumer prices rose 0.5% from December — the fastest pace since September 2023 — resulting in an annual inflation rate of 3% for the 12 months that ended in January, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

MAGAts claimed Trump was our savior.

Ford's CEO says otherwise.

In an earnings call with analysts on Wednesday, Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley said the company is positioned to manage "a few weeks of tariffs." But a prolonged period of higher tariffs would wipe out the company's profits, drive up vehicle prices and slow economic growth, he said. "There is no question that tariffs at 25% level from Canada and Mexico, if they're protracted, would have a huge impact on our industry with billions of dollars of industry profits wiped out and adverse effect on the U.S. jobs as well as the entire value system in our industry," Farley said. "Tariffs would also mean higher prices for customers."

Trump's petty response to the new report is to blame President Biden.

C&L's Conover responded:

Alexa, who is the President right now?

Demented Donald is president, not Biden.

Why hasn't the magic happened, MAGATs?

Because he's more dimwitted OZ behind the curtain, a fraud of the worst kind.