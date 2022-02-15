Canadian Truckers' Blockade Smells Like American Dark Money

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) made 13 arrests and confiscated long guns, body Armor and high-capacity ammunition while breaking up the Canadian truckers protests at the Coutts border.

The RCMP got information that there was murder afoot.

Outside of the constant love and support these truckers have received from Fox News and assorted right wing media types, what we are learning is that there has been a huge right-wing American presence involved with funding these protests.

Hackers released information showing that off all the fundraising, more than half has come from US donations funding this extremism.

As reports suggest, 90% of all truckers are already vaccinated, so why would they put up a blockade at the border against vaccine mandates?

David Welch from Bloomberg went there and writes: The Trucker Protest Blocking a Key U.S. Trade Corridor Doesn’t Include Many Truckers

The truck driver protest that started in Ottawa before spreading to shut Canada’s gateway to Detroit and its auto plants appears to be a bit short of one key element: truckers. A mile-long stretch of Huron Church Road in Windsor, Ontario, which connects with the Ambassador Bridge and downtown Detroit, was jammed with well over 100 pickup trucks, family sedans and even a pint-sized Smart car, shutting down traffic into the city all day Tuesday. Among the protesters blocking the roadway were just three semi trucks.

Tom Sullivan is correct, "The right is also perfectly fine with gun violence so long as its partisans are holding the guns."

Underlying those implicit threats is a conservative premise Frank Wilhoit stated succinctly in 2018: Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit:There must be in-groups whom the law protectes but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect.There is nothing more or else to it, and there never has been, in any place or time. * And, yes, left-wing vandalism is bad.



Paul Krugman writes much more:

The B.L.M. demonstrations were a reaction to police killings of innocent people; what’s going on in Canada is, on its face, about rejecting public health measures intended to save lives. Of course, even that is mainly an excuse: What it’s really about is an attempt to exploit pandemic weariness to boost the usual culture-war agenda. u Fox News has devoted many hours to fawning coverage of the blockades and occupations. Senator Rand Paul, who called B.L.M. activists a “crazed mob,” called for Canada-style protests to “clog up cities” in the United States, specifically saying that he hoped to see truckers disrupt the Super Bowl (they didn’t). -- The right is perfectly fine, indeed enthusiastic, about illegal actions and disorder as long as they serve right-wing ends.

This whole Canadian Trump protest was a big scam from the beginning and I'm alleging that it was set up by the big dark Republican money donors.

For Republicans, if you are black and protest about law enforcement violence, you are an undesirable. But if you block international trade and cost countries hundreds of millions of dollars, you're a hero. Go figure.