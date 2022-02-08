Fox Host Upset Canadian Truckers Can't Honk Horns At Her

Republicans have made it their mission to salute right-wing Canadian truckers as heroes for protesting vaccine mandates, bullying Ottawa citizens, and making life miserable for Canadians.

Fox News' Outnumbered began with their three co-hosts social distancing on the couch.

Hmmm...

Anyway, Kayleigh McEnany, Emily Compagno and Harris Faulkner were furious that the Canadian Prime Minister is upset with right-wing truckers blocking goods being shipped into Canada.

Republicans have been blaming President Biden for supply chain problems the country is facing as if we're not in a worldwide pandemic, but these truckers are causing another huge supply chain issue for Canada as well as the US.

NY Times reports the Trucker are cutting off "Canada’s busiest link to the United States, threatening to undermine a significant sector of the country’s economy." It's also impacting the auto industry tremendously. A Canadian trade group said assembly plants have enough parts for only one day’s production, raising the possibility of layoffs if there is a prolonged border disruption."

The truckers are also blaring their horns constantly which is having a detrimental impact in Canada's cities like Ottawa.

Canadians have the right to protest, to disagree with their government, and to make their voices heard. We’ll always protect that right. But let’s be clear: They don’t have the right to blockade our economy, or our democracy, or our fellow citizens’ daily lives. It has to stop. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 8, 2022

McEnany attacked Justin Trudeau as an elitist, [Trump isn't one though] attacking the working class, hating the people, etc. Her usual fare.

But Harris Faulkner took the cake.

Emily Compagno said honking has been banned for ten-days and called Trudeau a "dramatic one."

Harris was up and made believe the many millions of people who quit their jobs since COVID began love their jobs but made up a silent majority of anti-vaxxers.

"The other sort of eating at the edge of democracy is to silence people," Faulkner said.

She did say people. I didn't know auto horns are now people too?

Faulkner continued, "We know that horn honking is, they're truckers. She smiled and pull the chain saying, When somebody drives by and says honk honk, that's a sign of 'hey girl, how you doing?' That's a friendliness.



"They want to get your attention, that's what they do. So know you want to silence them. That's their collective voice," Faulkner said.

Faulkner is upset because truckers can give her a horn job?

Who knew that the only form of communication truckers have is through their horns?

Who knew that going across the Canadian US border means a multitude of women that truckers can ogle and honk their horns at.

Hey, girl!

This is ludicrous.

Apparently citizens don't have the right of peace and quiet in their towns. Or as Superior Court Judge Hugh McLean said that the noise from the truckers blaring their horns interfered with "citizens' right to quiet," according to The Ottawa Citizen.