Fox News Host Invents New Reason For The Right To Hate Biden

It doesn't take much for Fox News hosts and guests to vomit up disdain for President Biden, no matter how small or insignificant their complaints are, but claiming he purposefully hates D-Day is one of the lowest.

Psycho host Jimmy Failla from Fox Across America joined The Faulkner Focus to puke up as much bile in a few minutes as he could.

Failla's focus was to mouth-ejaculate that President Biden didn't tweet anything about D-Day until 8:45.

Unlike Trump, President Biden doesn't live on Twitter.

"Show some respect to the troops," Failla cawed. "D-Day is the reason we're not all speaking German right now. They deserve a shout-out."

Maybe Failla wants Biden to call our troops suckers and losers, like Trump did?

Host Harris Faulkner, who is winning the race to the bottom of overwrought Fox News grievance-mongers jumped right in.

Faulkner said, "What is his team doing -- they missed it last year, or is this on purpose? We don't know the answer to that necessarily but it bears questioning."

WTF?

This is ridiculous.

It's evil, I mean.

Biden, to the dismay of many progressives through the years has always been a huge supporter of the military.

His son Beau was a Major in 261st Signal Brigade from 2003-15.

He was an Iraq War veteran and a Bronze Star recipient who served as the attorney general of Delaware and died from brain cancer at the age of 46.



Faulkner knows this very well. Biden has discussed his son's death many times. He's also been only extremely complimentary of our soldiers.

President Joe Biden and his family visited the gravesite of his late son, Beau Biden, on the anniversary of his death, which fell on Memorial Day this year.

"I've often said that, as a nation, we have many obligations," Biden said today during a Memorial Day commemoration at Arlington National Cemetery. "The only one that is truly sacred, the only truly sacred obligation we have is to prepare and equip those women and men we send into harm's way and care for them and their families when they return home ... and when they don't." "We have a duty to do right by them," the president said. "I'm determined to make sure that our brave service families and [service] members that served alongside them do not wait decades for the care and benefits that they deserve. That's why we're working so hard to find out what the facts are."

I'm so glad Faulkner finally told her audience she isn't a journalist even though she pretended to be one for many years. That's obvious.

What Faulkner is today is a smoother and more refined Kayleigh McEnany.

But evil is evil.