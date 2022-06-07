Fox News Host Invents New Reason For The Right To Hate Biden

Harris Faulkner is winning the race to the bottom at Fox News.
By John AmatoJune 7, 2022

It doesn't take much for Fox News hosts and guests to vomit up disdain for President Biden, no matter how small or insignificant their complaints are, but claiming he purposefully hates D-Day is one of the lowest.

Psycho host Jimmy Failla from Fox Across America joined The Faulkner Focus to puke up as much bile in a few minutes as he could.

Failla's focus was to mouth-ejaculate that President Biden didn't tweet anything about D-Day until 8:45.

Unlike Trump, President Biden doesn't live on Twitter.

"Show some respect to the troops," Failla cawed. "D-Day is the reason we're not all speaking German right now. They deserve a shout-out."

Maybe Failla wants Biden to call our troops suckers and losers, like Trump did?

Host Harris Faulkner, who is winning the race to the bottom of overwrought Fox News grievance-mongers jumped right in.

Faulkner said, "What is his team doing -- they missed it last year, or is this on purpose? We don't know the answer to that necessarily but it bears questioning."

WTF?

This is ridiculous.

It's evil, I mean.

Biden, to the dismay of many progressives through the years has always been a huge supporter of the military.

His son Beau was a Major in 261st Signal Brigade from 2003-15.
He was an Iraq War veteran and a Bronze Star recipient who served as the attorney general of Delaware and died from brain cancer at the age of 46.

Faulkner knows this very well. Biden has discussed his son's death many times. He's also been only extremely complimentary of our soldiers.

President Joe Biden and his family visited the gravesite of his late son, Beau Biden, on the anniversary of his death, which fell on Memorial Day this year.

"I've often said that, as a nation, we have many obligations," Biden said today during a Memorial Day commemoration at Arlington National Cemetery. "The only one that is truly sacred, the only truly sacred obligation we have is to prepare and equip those women and men we send into harm's way and care for them and their families when they return home ... and when they don't."

"We have a duty to do right by them," the president said. "I'm determined to make sure that our brave service families and [service] members that served alongside them do not wait decades for the care and benefits that they deserve. That's why we're working so hard to find out what the facts are."

I'm so glad Faulkner finally told her audience she isn't a journalist even though she pretended to be one for many years. That's obvious.

What Faulkner is today is a smoother and more refined Kayleigh McEnany.

But evil is evil.

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a series of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue