Fox Biz Host Compares Tim Walz To A Communist For Having No Stocks

Fox Business host Charles Payne lost the plot on capitalism and American exceptionalism and shat on half of America trying to smear Gov. Tim Walz.

Fox News is working overtime to try and come up with something to blunt the excitement and exuberance flowing threw the Democratic party after there was a change in nominees for 2024.

Fox host Harris Faulkner made me laugh when she characterized Tm Walz as a snitch and a tattletale. You can't make this up folks.

FAULKNER: Well, you know who we have on the bottom of the ticket on the left right now is Minnesota's Governor Tim Walz, who is known for doing the type of tattletale behavior, if you will, and enforcing that among his constituents during the lock downs. If you see somebody without a mask, call this hotline. They call it a snitch line, whatever you call it. So what would we be turning our neighbors in over economic issues, too? This person's not driving an EV. PAYNE: Well, that's what they do in China, and that's where he had his honeymoon. He is more infatuated with communist China. You know he has zero investments? Zero. Nothing. No investments at all. That tells you what he does not believe in capitalism.

Half the country of over 300 million people do not own stocks. Is Payne saying they love China and hate America?

The working class in America is worthless to Charles Payne except to exploit so his stock portfolio continues to grow.

When you break it down, the wealthiest 10% of American own 93% of the stocks. Is that what America stands foir?

As for the Chiiinna reference.

Tim Walz taught in China during the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square took place in 1989.

CBS reports: "Elected to Congress in 2006, Walz served on the bipartisan Congressional-Executive Commission on China, which focuses on human rights. He backed Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests, garnering praise from activist Jeffrey Ngo. In 2017, he was the only lawmaker to co-sponsor the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which eventually passed in 2019.