Fox Host Claims Biden 'Threw Santa Claus Under The Bus'

What is Harris Faulkner smoking?
By John AmatoJanuary 13, 2022

Several months before Christmas, Fox News host Harris Faulkner claims President Biden was the Grinch that would steal Christmas.

What is going on with her?

All the hosts on this episode of "Outnumbered" blamed Biden for pandemic-related issues like inflation, gas prices, and supply chain slow downs.

However, a Christmas miracle took place.

Everybody received their Christmas gifts on time, and record sales were registered throughout the country.

Hurrah!

Fox News never mentioned that, though. They were mum.

Inflation is still on the rise which is problem for the US, ...and the entire world.

Looking for anything to smear Biden, Fox News host Harris Faulkner lost her grip on reality.

Faulkner ranted, "[Biden] also threw Santa Claus under the bus because he said at Christmas time that Santa was going to solve it."

"So if you didn't get solved I hope he wasn't expecting us to stop believing in the power and magic of Christmas," she said.

"I'm not quite sure what reality he's in," Faulkner exclaimed.

The Fox News panel looked bewildered.

Maybe look in the mirror, Harris.

You are making no sense.

Absurdity abounds.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue