Fox & Friends Lies: Canadians Do Not Support Truck Protests

Reporting from Ottawa Canada, Fox News reporter Grady Trimble said that the people of Canada support the trucker blockades against vaccine mandates at the US Canadian border.

That is simply not true.

The F&F crew admitted Trudeau's measures had worked and broken up the protest. The bridge was cleared. Yet they trashed the Canadian Prime Minister for using the powers at his disposal to stop the blockade of trade and travel that caused major supply chain problems in Canada and the US.

Co-host Steve Doocy asked, "Real quick. Grady, the people of Canada, I'm sure they've done polls. Whose side are they on, the truckers or with the government?"

The Fox News reporter hesitated before responding and refused to give a direct answer.

Trimble replied, "I've even talked to people who say they don't agree how the truckers are on conveying the message but they agree with the message. They think Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been too powerful in putting these Covid restrictions in place, but they say these truckers' voices have been heard and it is time to go home."

Grady hesitated again and then lied.

"They do agree with the truckers."

In fact poll after poll says just the opposite. Canadians do not support these right-wing fanatics.

Daniel Dale did a fact check on this issue. Strong majority of Canadians oppose convoy protests, poll after poll finds

"In fact, poll after poll -- including the very Ungar-Sargon was referencing -- has shown that most Canadians oppose the protests and support both vaccination mandates and various restrictions intended to limit the spread of the virus. The polling figures suggest it is Fox's cheerleading for the protests that is out of touch with the views of a significant majority of the Canadian public."

Once against it's the vocal minority of anti-vax right-wing mullets that get their opinions via the slobbering coverage from Fox News.