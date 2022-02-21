Conservative Senator Admits Support For Ottawa Occupation

So...this guy asked them not to record an interview but the online site did anyway. This was the unfiltered result, for which the Canadian Senator, a Michael MacDonald, now says he regrets, that'd he'd be drinking, yadda yadda yadda, and he'd make a full apology on Monday.

Source: Verve Times

A Conservative senator from Nova Scotia was seen on a video deriding the response of people who live in Ottawa to recent protests, saying he’s sick of their entitlement and “six-figure salaries and 20-hour work weeks.”

In the video recorded near Parliament Hill, Sen. Michael MacDonald expressed support for the protesters who occupied Ottawa for more than three weeks.

In the video, MacDonald said he wanted protesters to leave Windsor, Ont., and other places they are interfering with transportation, “but in Ottawa, I don’t want them to leave,” he added.

He mocked the response of Ottawa residents to the protests, saying: “Oh, I hear this all the time – ‘They’re in our city’ – It’s everybody’s f—— city.”

“This is the capital of the country. It’s not your goddamn city just because you have a six-figure salary and you work 20 hours a week,” he says.