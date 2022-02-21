Conservative Senator Admits Support For Ottawa Occupation

In the video, MacDonald said he wanted protesters to leave Windsor, Ont., and other places they are interfering with transportation, “but in Ottawa, I don’t want them to leave."
By Ed ScarceFebruary 21, 2022

So...this guy asked them not to record an interview but the online site did anyway. This was the unfiltered result, for which the Canadian Senator, a Michael MacDonald, now says he regrets, that'd he'd be drinking, yadda yadda yadda, and he'd make a full apology on Monday.

Source: Verve Times

A Conservative senator from Nova Scotia was seen on a video deriding the response of people who live in Ottawa to recent protests, saying he’s sick of their entitlement and “six-figure salaries and 20-hour work weeks.”

In the video recorded near Parliament Hill, Sen. Michael MacDonald expressed support for the protesters who occupied Ottawa for more than three weeks.
...
In the video, MacDonald said he wanted protesters to leave Windsor, Ont., and other places they are interfering with transportation, “but in Ottawa, I don’t want them to leave,” he added.

He mocked the response of Ottawa residents to the protests, saying: “Oh, I hear this all the time – ‘They’re in our city’ – It’s everybody’s f—— city.”

“This is the capital of the country. It’s not your goddamn city just because you have a six-figure salary and you work 20 hours a week,” he says.

MacDonald later said he'd been drinking that night, regretting calling his wife a "Karen", and told CTV News he was "mortified" by his comments, apparently not aware he was still being recorded while giving an interview, and that he'd apologize in the Senate on Monday. And incidentally, MacDonald has a lifetime appointment to age 78, with a base salary of $160,000 with a job that requires no work at all.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue