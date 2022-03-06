Alleged 'Freedom' Trucker Convoy Is An Utter Failure

The "People's Convoy" of truckers fighting COVID restrictions that either don't exist or are already lifted has fizzled out in absolutely hilarious fashion. Zachary Petrizzo from the Daily Beast has been doing stellar reporting on this sad trucker convoy, which has stalled in Hagerstown, Maryland, which is about an hour from Washington, D.C.

After driving from all over the country, some as far as California, the caravan has stopped in Hagerstown with no plans to actually make it INTO D.C. On the night of the final leg of their almost 4000-mile drive, confusion set in, with many unsure of what the plans actually were. Would they go to D.C. and stop around the National Mall? Drive around the Beltway (495, for those not from the DMV area) or just...drive around aimlessly, tooting their horns and flashing white power symbols while flying MAGA/Trump/JFK Jr flags and throwing My Pillows at everyone?

NO ONE KNOWS!

The Daily Beast reported that as of 8:00 pm on Friday night, "no one knew who was in charge of the overall convoy or what exactly they would be doing come morning as they headed in the direction of D.C." One of the truckers said "there was discussion about partaking in a rally on the National Mall, where truckers would 'occupy' the city." Another truck driver suggested a different plan: "Instead of truckers going to D.C., he encouraged politicians to make a trip out to the small Maryland city to see them." Yeah, that won't happen.

Some drivers felt that going close to D.C. was a trap. One said that "being near the Beltway could expose truckers to arrest, citing actions taken against fellow drivers in Ottawa, Canada, during their own weeks-long illegal demonstration. 'This whole thing is a trap. We already know this!'"

Some fun tweets about how things were going over the weekend from Petrizzo, whose on-the-ground reporting on these yahoos has been highly entertaining:

I've made it to Hagerstown where at least 2k people have gathered in town leading up to a racetrack. Streets are packed with people protesting mandates that don't exist. pic.twitter.com/wdYha78syd — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 4, 2022

Numerous truckers I have spoken with in Hagerstown are pretty worked up over a federal Covid-19 vaccine mandate, but there is one big problem: there has never been a U.S. federal Covid-19 vax mandate. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 5, 2022

Right-wing prankster Jacob Wohl has crashed The People’s Convoy in Hagerstown and hijacked their CB radio channel. “Get the f*ck out of here,” truckers are yelling at Wohl over their trucker radio. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 5, 2022

Out in Hagerstown, there is also apparent infighting and rumors of bad blood between The People’s Convoy and other trucker-led protests. Last night at the 8pm rally, an unidentified organizer mentioned the rumors and called them “not true.” — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 5, 2022

One last note on The People's Convoy tonight in Hagerstown, after speaking with many truckers, it doesn't seem like most of them will be satisfied after spending $2.5K in gas, only to be left trying to own the libs by merely circling the Beltway. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 5, 2022

A large convoy of truckers part of the "The Peoples Convoy" are making their way to the DC area, but fellow right-wingers have begun to criticize their efforts questioning why they came all this way and now are pledging not to enter DC. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 4, 2022

SPOILER: They did not, in fact, go to DC.