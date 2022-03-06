Alleged 'Freedom' Trucker Convoy Is An Utter Failure

The "People's Convoy" of truckers fighting COVID restrictions that either don't exist or are already lifted has fizzled out in absolutely hilarious fashion. Zachary Petrizzo from the Daily Beast has been doing stellar reporting on this sad trucker convoy, which has stalled in Hagerstown, Maryland, which is about an hour from Washington, D.C.
After driving from all over the country, some as far as California, the caravan has stopped in Hagerstown with no plans to actually make it INTO D.C. On the night of the final leg of their almost 4000-mile drive, confusion set in, with many unsure of what the plans actually were. Would they go to D.C. and stop around the National Mall? Drive around the Beltway (495, for those not from the DMV area) or just...drive around aimlessly, tooting their horns and flashing white power symbols while flying MAGA/Trump/JFK Jr flags and throwing My Pillows at everyone?
NO ONE KNOWS!
The Daily Beast reported that as of 8:00 pm on Friday night, "no one knew who was in charge of the overall convoy or what exactly they would be doing come morning as they headed in the direction of D.C." One of the truckers said "there was discussion about partaking in a rally on the National Mall, where truckers would 'occupy' the city." Another truck driver suggested a different plan: "Instead of truckers going to D.C., he encouraged politicians to make a trip out to the small Maryland city to see them." Yeah, that won't happen.
Some drivers felt that going close to D.C. was a trap. One said that "being near the Beltway could expose truckers to arrest, citing actions taken against fellow drivers in Ottawa, Canada, during their own weeks-long illegal demonstration. 'This whole thing is a trap. We already know this!'"
Some fun tweets about how things were going over the weekend from Petrizzo, whose on-the-ground reporting on these yahoos has been highly entertaining:
SPOILER: They did not, in fact, go to DC.