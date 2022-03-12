Idiot 'Freedom Convoy' Truckers Insult Jews By Blowing Shofars

Fighting for freedom from COVID mandates that don't exist involves insulting Jews, apparently.
By Red PainterMarch 12, 2022

A video circulating on social media on Saturday shows a group of truckers from the "Freedom Convoy" blowing curved horns, or what Jews call "shofars." These ancient musical horn are typically made of a ram's horn and are used for Jewish religious purposes. Chabad.org explains the meaning and purpose of a shofar as: "a trumpet made from the horn of a kosher animal with the marrow removed." It is blown during the High Holidays of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year, which consists of 2 days of religious services) during the month of Elul, and at the end of Yom Kippur to mark the end of the day of fasting.

It symbolizes a cry from the soul. It is sacred and moving, and the sound is so beautiful and profound because the horn cannot be tuned or played like an instrument. The sound changes based on the shofar blower's forceful change of breath being pushed into the horn. Fast breaths emit a deep and short sound, longer breaths emit an even deeper and more soulful sound. It really is something special.

As a Jew, seeing my religious symbol being appropriated by these yahoos deeply hurts me. And twitter felt the same:

I snickered at this one:

Stop appropriating my religion, you racist hicks. Go back home. You look (and sound) like idiots.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue