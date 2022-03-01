Play A Sad Trombone For The Pathetic California Trucker Convoy

Well, the U.S. spinoffs of the Ottowa trucker antivaxxer convoys don't seem to be going too well.

Last week we had this sad news:

DC trucker convoy update from Scranton, PA:



There is currently only one truck in the convoy. Organizer Bob Bolus said they expected more people to join, and will call off the convoy if others don’t show up



Convoy was scheduled to leave an hour and 45 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/1IyQ3Nrv3O — Julio-César Chávez (@JulioCesrChavez) February 23, 2022

This week we have an alleged cross-country convoy of COVID-chasing mask-hating vaccine-fearing truckers leaving from California, and not even making it to Las Vegas.

Organizers of the “US Freedom Convoy” - which had been expecting up to 2,000 truckers prior to its departure from Los Angeles on Friday - disbanded the caravan and cancelled all associated rallies after only five rigs arrived in Las Vegas.https://t.co/3bfXs6Ykeh — John FitzGerald (@TheTweetOfJohn) February 28, 2022

Awwww.

The Independent reports:

A convoy of truckers who were heading from California to Washington DC for Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) address have been told to find another protest fleet after theirs fell apart before its first stop. Organisers of the “US Freedom Convoy” - which had been expecting up to 2,000 truckers prior to its departure from Los Angeles on Friday - disbanded the caravan and cancelled all associated rallies on Saturday after only five rigs arrived in Las Vegas.

How hard is it to get truckers to show up to Las Vegas???

One dude had a real big sadz over the convoy disbanding. According to the New York Times, after the failure of the convoy to keep more than five trucks together, he said, "I spent days trying to coordinate a rally in support of our truckers. I have three tiny kids and work a full-time job and stretched myself thin then made myself look so stupid. I’m pretty hurt by all this.”

Who feels sorry for him? Anyone? Dude has "three tiny kids" and decides to spend what little time off he has trying to get a "rally" of fellow crapsacs together to clap and cheer for the convoy and beg them to honk their horns for them? Is he in SECOND GRADE?

At least he admits that he's the one who made himself look stupid.

Twitter was amused.

How about that huge truck convoy headed from California to DC, that the news media has been covering for weeks? So far, 4 trucks has made it to Whiskey Pete's in Las Vegas.🤣 — Daren (@Daren58943953) February 28, 2022

It's a 4 hour drive! pic.twitter.com/llQt0RpfFi — Witness to Anarchy (@televiseanarchy) February 27, 2022

They cancelled themselves! And they complain about cancel culture.🙄😁 — MizzCheevous Featuring Archie The Dog (@Mizzcheevous1) March 1, 2022

Likely because all their funding ran out with Russian sanctions… — Courtney Smith Kramer – Marketer, Author 🇺🇦🌻 (@cshasarrived) March 1, 2022